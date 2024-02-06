Egyptian High School second quarter

Egyptian High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Breanna Plot, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton.
10th grade: Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Bryanna Pace, Mackenzie Williamson.
11th grade: Aubreigh Curtis, Dawson Essex, Kelcie Kobel, Lucas McLaughlin, Morgan Pace, Christian Trexler, Ryan VanDommelen, Joseph Warren.
12th grade: Tyrell Banks, Chloe Dowdy, Kailee Henderson, Brooke Sinn, Loralee Taylor, Brianna Venson, Amaiah Wade, Caleigh Woodard.
Honor Roll
9th grade: Faith Sheppard, Jared Turner.
10th grade: Kevin Banks, Jacob Simmons, Kylie Whitney.
11th grade: Chyaria Barnett, Jared Green, Noah Reeves, Trevor Smith, Jacob Tellor, Koby White.
12th grade: Paige Butcher, Brittany Dailey, Nicholas Mitchell.
