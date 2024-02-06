All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJune 10, 2023
Egyptian High School fourth quarter
Egyptian High School High Honor Roll 9th grade: Eyan Burton, William Lessar, Aubrey Schultz. 10th grade: Angel Brown, Pearl Burton, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Chasidy Vaughn, Fanelle Woodson. 11th grade: Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Elliot Holm, Hallie Huffman, RayLynn Liggett, Matthew Masters, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner...

Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Eyan Burton, William Lessar, Aubrey Schultz.

10th grade: Angel Brown, Pearl Burton, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Chasidy Vaughn, Fanelle Woodson.

11th grade: Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Elliot Holm, Hallie Huffman, RayLynn Liggett, Matthew Masters, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

12th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Caylee Davis, Charley Glaab, Makenzie Knupp, Kyra McCall, Bryan Reynolds, Ian Reynolds, Chloe Shafer, Lydia Smothers.

Honor Roll

9th grade: Emma Cain, Jimmie Easton, Aniya Graham, Gracee Mathis, Madison Neal, Riley Wood.

10th grade: Madison Britt, Madison Holm, Logan Johnson.

11th grade: Elaina Abercrombie.

12th grade: Brennon Hill, Caleb Mann, Issac Turner.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy