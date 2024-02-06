Egyptian High School fourth quarter

Egyptian High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Eyan Burton, William Lessar, Aubrey Schultz.
10th grade: Angel Brown, Pearl Burton, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Chasidy Vaughn, Fanelle Woodson.
11th grade: Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Elliot Holm, Hallie Huffman, RayLynn Liggett, Matthew Masters, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner.
12th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Caylee Davis, Charley Glaab, Makenzie Knupp, Kyra McCall, Bryan Reynolds, Ian Reynolds, Chloe Shafer, Lydia Smothers.
Honor Roll
9th grade: Emma Cain, Jimmie Easton, Aniya Graham, Gracee Mathis, Madison Neal, Riley Wood.
10th grade: Madison Britt, Madison Holm, Logan Johnson.
11th grade: Elaina Abercrombie.
12th grade: Brennon Hill, Caleb Mann, Issac Turner.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.