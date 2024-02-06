Egyptian High School first quarter

Egyptian High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Adaline Turner, Kairee White.
10th grade: Eyan Burton, Jimmie Easton, William Lessar, Aubrey Schultz, Riley Wood, Abrianna Woodson.
11th grade: Madison Britt, Pearl Burton, Alesha Knupp, Chasidy Vaughn.
12th grade: Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Hailee Holm, Hallie Huffman, Shaheim Jones, RayLynn Liggett, Matthew Masters, Roger Potts, Cyrus Robbins, Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Kayden Turner, Chelsea Wilson.
Hono rRoll
9th grade: Rachel Kaufman, Lillyana Levins.
10th grade: Evan Bigham, Emma Cain, Aniya Graham, Gracee Mathis, Lexie Poole.
11th grade: Trenton Bagby, Angel Brown, Brandon Plott, Brandon Tedlock.
12th grade: Xander Beene, Kari Bigham.
