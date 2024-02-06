All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsNovember 22, 2023

Egyptian High School first quarter

Egyptian High School High Honor Roll 9th grade: Adaline Turner, Kairee White. 10th grade: Eyan Burton, Jimmie Easton, William Lessar, Aubrey Schultz, Riley Wood, Abrianna Woodson. 11th grade: Madison Britt, Pearl Burton, Alesha Knupp, Chasidy Vaughn...

Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Adaline Turner, Kairee White.

10th grade: Eyan Burton, Jimmie Easton, William Lessar, Aubrey Schultz, Riley Wood, Abrianna Woodson.

11th grade: Madison Britt, Pearl Burton, Alesha Knupp, Chasidy Vaughn.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

12th grade: Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Hailee Holm, Hallie Huffman, Shaheim Jones, RayLynn Liggett, Matthew Masters, Roger Potts, Cyrus Robbins, Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Kayden Turner, Chelsea Wilson.

Hono rRoll

9th grade: Rachel Kaufman, Lillyana Levins.

10th grade: Evan Bigham, Emma Cain, Aniya Graham, Gracee Mathis, Lexie Poole.

11th grade: Trenton Bagby, Angel Brown, Brandon Plott, Brandon Tedlock.

12th grade: Xander Beene, Kari Bigham.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy