RecordsNovember 23, 2022
Egyptian High School first quarter
Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Eyan Burton, William Lessar, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Riley Wood.

10th grade: Trenton Bagby, Angel Brown, Pearl Burton, Alesha Knupp, Madison Myers, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Chasidy Vaughn.

11th grade: Elaina Abercrombie, Katie Dodson, Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Elliot Holm, Hallie Huffman, Matthew Masters, Roger Potts, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner.

12th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Anyai Blake, Anthony Ford, Charley Glaab, Brennon Hill, Makenzie Knupp, Caleb Mann, Kyra McCall, Abigail Myers, Haylie Poole, Ian Reynolds, Chloe Shafer, Lydia Smothers, Issac Turner, Rollin Turner, Levi Warren.

Honor Roll

9th grade: Evan Bigham, Emma Cain, Jimmie Easton, Rayah Huffman, Gracee Mathis, Landon Thompson.

10th grade: Madison Britt, Camie Clark-Blake, Madison Holm, Logan Johnson, Jeremy Mann, Jordan Mann, Brandon Tedlock.

11th grade: Marissa Adams, RayLynn Liggett, Kayden Turner, Chelsea Wilson.

12th grade: Kyle Caldwell, Caylee Davis.

