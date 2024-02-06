Egyptian High School first quarter

Egyptian High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Pearl Burton, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton.
10th grade: Mary Cox, Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Hailee Holm, Hallie Huffman, Kyleigh Koch, RayLynn Liggett, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner, Kayden Turner, Peyton Vaughn.
11th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Caylee Davis, Brennon Hill, Makenzie Knupp, Kyra McCall, Ian Reynolds, Chloe Shafer, Lydia Smothers, Issac Turner, Kelsey Whalen.
12th grade: Michael Foltz, Alyanna Kimmons, Alexandrea Koch, Kaden Miller, Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Evin Pearman, Breanna Plott, Destiny Price, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton, Faith Story.
Honor Roll
9th grade: Trenton Bagby, Madison Britt, Brandon Tedlock.
10th grade: Katie Dodson, Chelsea Wilson.
11th grade: Anyai Blake, Kyle Caldwell, Charley Glaab, Caleb Mann, Abigail Myers, Levi Warren.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.