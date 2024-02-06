All sections
RecordsNovember 24, 2021

Egyptian High School first quarter

Egyptian High School High Honor Roll 9th grade: Pearl Burton, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton. 10th grade: Mary Cox, Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Hailee Holm, Hallie Huffman, Kyleigh Koch, RayLynn Liggett, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner, Kayden Turner, Peyton Vaughn...

Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Pearl Burton, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton.

10th grade: Mary Cox, Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Hailee Holm, Hallie Huffman, Kyleigh Koch, RayLynn Liggett, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner, Kayden Turner, Peyton Vaughn.

11th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Caylee Davis, Brennon Hill, Makenzie Knupp, Kyra McCall, Ian Reynolds, Chloe Shafer, Lydia Smothers, Issac Turner, Kelsey Whalen.

12th grade: Michael Foltz, Alyanna Kimmons, Alexandrea Koch, Kaden Miller, Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Evin Pearman, Breanna Plott, Destiny Price, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton, Faith Story.

Honor Roll

9th grade: Trenton Bagby, Madison Britt, Brandon Tedlock.

10th grade: Katie Dodson, Chelsea Wilson.

11th grade: Anyai Blake, Kyle Caldwell, Charley Glaab, Caleb Mann, Abigail Myers, Levi Warren.

Honor Rolls
