All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsNovember 24, 2020

Egyptian High School first quarter

Egyptian High School High Honor Roll 9th grade: Mary Cox, Hallie Huffman, Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn. 10th grade: Caylee Davis, Charley Glaab, Brennon Hill, Makenzie Knupp, Ian Reynolds, Chloe Shafer, Isaac Turner, Rollin Turner. 11th grade: Michael Foltz, Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Kaden Miller, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton...

Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Mary Cox, Hallie Huffman, Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn.

10th grade: Caylee Davis, Charley Glaab, Brennon Hill, Makenzie Knupp, Ian Reynolds, Chloe Shafer, Isaac Turner, Rollin Turner.

11th grade: Michael Foltz, Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Kaden Miller, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

12th graee: Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Daniel Klingeman. Mackenzie Williamson.

Honor Roll

9th grade: Hailee Holm, Kyleigh Koch, RayLynn Liggett, Cyrus Robbins, Kayden Turner.

10th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Kyra McCall, Abigail Myers, Kelsey Whalen.

11th grade: Alexandrea Koch, Evin Pearman, Faith Sheppard.

12th grade: Kevin Banks, Jesse Hayes, Morgan Henderson, Jacob Simmons, Kylie Whitney.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy