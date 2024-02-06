Egyptian High School first quarter

Egyptian High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Mary Cox, Hallie Huffman, Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn.
10th grade: Caylee Davis, Charley Glaab, Brennon Hill, Makenzie Knupp, Ian Reynolds, Chloe Shafer, Isaac Turner, Rollin Turner.
11th grade: Michael Foltz, Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Kaden Miller, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton.
12th graee: Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Daniel Klingeman. Mackenzie Williamson.
Honor Roll
9th grade: Hailee Holm, Kyleigh Koch, RayLynn Liggett, Cyrus Robbins, Kayden Turner.
10th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Kyra McCall, Abigail Myers, Kelsey Whalen.
11th grade: Alexandrea Koch, Evin Pearman, Faith Sheppard.
12th grade: Kevin Banks, Jesse Hayes, Morgan Henderson, Jacob Simmons, Kylie Whitney.
