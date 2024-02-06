All sections
RecordsNovember 27, 2019

Egyptian High School first quarter

Egyptian High School High Honor Roll 9th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Caylee Davis, Charley Glaab, Anasjai Jones, Makenzie Knupp, Ian Reyolds, Issac Turner. 10th grade: Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton. 11th grade: Daisha Carthell, Isabelle Dillingham, Jacob Simmons, Mackenzie Williamson, Kylie Whitney...

Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Caylee Davis, Charley Glaab, Anasjai Jones, Makenzie Knupp, Ian Reyolds, Issac Turner.

10th grade: Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton.

11th grade: Daisha Carthell, Isabelle Dillingham, Jacob Simmons, Mackenzie Williamson, Kylie Whitney.

12th grade: Brent Boren, Aubreigh Curtis, Dawson Essex, Jolie Hill, Kelcie Kobel, Lucas McLaughlin, Camryn Mitchell, Morgan Pace, Noah Reeves, Christian Trexler, Ryan VanDommelen, Joseph Warren, Koby White.

Honor Roll

9th grade: Brennon Hill, Caleb Mann, Abigail Myers, Chloe Shafer, Rollin Turner, Kelsey Whalen.

10th grade: Michael Foltz, Alexandrea Koch, Kaden Miller, Evin Pearman, Jered Turner.

11th grade: Kevin Banks, Morgan Henderson, Caniel Klingeman, Bryanna Pace.

12th grade: Kolton Pitts.

Honor Rolls
