RecordsNovember 21, 2018

Egyptian High School first quarter

Egyptian High School High Honor Roll 9th grade: Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton 10th grade: Kevin Banks, Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Bryanna Pace, Kylie Whitney, Mackenzie Williamson 11th grade: Aubreigh Curtis, Dawson Essex, Kelcie Kobel, Lucas McLaughlin, Morgan Pace, Ryan VanDommelen...

Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton

10th grade: Kevin Banks, Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Bryanna Pace, Kylie Whitney, Mackenzie Williamson

11th grade: Aubreigh Curtis, Dawson Essex, Kelcie Kobel, Lucas McLaughlin, Morgan Pace, Ryan VanDommelen

12th grade: Tyrell Banks, Paige Butcher, Brittany Dailey, Chloe Dowdy, Kailee Henderson, Brooke Sinn, Loralee Taylor, Brianna Venson, Amaiah Wade, Caleigh Woodard

Honor Roll

9th grade: Destiny Price, Faith Sheppard, Jared Turner

10th grade: Daniel Klingeman, Jacob Simmons

11th grade: Chyaria Barnett, Jared Green, Jolie Hill, Noah Reeves, Trevor Smith, Jacob Tellor, Christian Trexler, Joseph Warren

12th grade: Gracie Laforest, Brianna Lesar, Nicholas Mitchell

