Egyptian High School first quarter

Egyptian High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton
10th grade: Kevin Banks, Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Bryanna Pace, Kylie Whitney, Mackenzie Williamson
11th grade: Aubreigh Curtis, Dawson Essex, Kelcie Kobel, Lucas McLaughlin, Morgan Pace, Ryan VanDommelen
12th grade: Tyrell Banks, Paige Butcher, Brittany Dailey, Chloe Dowdy, Kailee Henderson, Brooke Sinn, Loralee Taylor, Brianna Venson, Amaiah Wade, Caleigh Woodard
Honor Roll
9th grade: Destiny Price, Faith Sheppard, Jared Turner
10th grade: Daniel Klingeman, Jacob Simmons
11th grade: Chyaria Barnett, Jared Green, Jolie Hill, Noah Reeves, Trevor Smith, Jacob Tellor, Christian Trexler, Joseph Warren
12th grade: Gracie Laforest, Brianna Lesar, Nicholas Mitchell
