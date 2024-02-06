All sections
RecordsJuly 11, 2017

Egyptian High School 4th quarter

Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Dawson Essex, Jolie Hill, Kelcie Kobel, Lucas McLaughlin.

10th grade: Chloe Dowdy, Kailee Henderson, Brooke Sinn, Loralee Taylor.

11th grade: Sarah Johnson, Kayla Kobel, Kelsey McCrite, Asya Wade.

12th grade: Emmalea Bigham, Daneesha Carthell, Annabelle Foeste, Cheyenne Petzoldt.

Honor Roll

9th grade: Morgan Pace, Noah Reeves, Trevor Smith, Christian Trexler.

10th grade: Tyrell Banks, Paige Butcher, Brittany Dailey, Brianna Lesar, Dakotah Patterson, Brianna Venson, Amaiah Wade.

11th grade: Amanda Bennett, Jordan Bigham, Andres Fernandez, Tristan Parker, Jasi Sisson, Madelynn Smith, Brandy Taylor.

12th grade: Cameryn Curtis, Kenneth Foltz, Samuel Hale, Emily Pitcher.

Honor Rolls
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

