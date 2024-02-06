Egyptian High School 4th quarter

Egyptian High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Dawson Essex, Jolie Hill, Kelcie Kobel, Lucas McLaughlin.
10th grade: Chloe Dowdy, Kailee Henderson, Brooke Sinn, Loralee Taylor.
11th grade: Sarah Johnson, Kayla Kobel, Kelsey McCrite, Asya Wade.
12th grade: Emmalea Bigham, Daneesha Carthell, Annabelle Foeste, Cheyenne Petzoldt.
Honor Roll
9th grade: Morgan Pace, Noah Reeves, Trevor Smith, Christian Trexler.
10th grade: Tyrell Banks, Paige Butcher, Brittany Dailey, Brianna Lesar, Dakotah Patterson, Brianna Venson, Amaiah Wade.
11th grade: Amanda Bennett, Jordan Bigham, Andres Fernandez, Tristan Parker, Jasi Sisson, Madelynn Smith, Brandy Taylor.
12th grade: Cameryn Curtis, Kenneth Foltz, Samuel Hale, Emily Pitcher.
