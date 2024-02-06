Egyptian High School 1st quarter

Egyptian High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Mackenzie Williamson.
10th grade: Dawson Essex, Merab Gogishvili, Kelcie Kobel, Morgan Pace.
11th grade: Chloe Dowdy, Kailee Henderson, Brooke Sinn, Amaiah Wade.
12th grade: Sarah Johnson, Kayla Kobel, Asya Wade.
Honor Roll
9th grade: Kevin Banks, Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Morgan Henderson, Bryanna Pace, Jacob Simmons.
10th grade: Jolie Hill, Lucas McLaughlin, Camryn Mitchell, Christian Trexler, Joseph Warren.
11th grade: Tyrell Banks, Paige Butcher, Brittany Dailey, Brianna Lesar, Loralee Taylor, Brianna Venson, Caleigh Woodard.
12th grade: Jordan Bigham, Kelsey McCrite, Brandy Taylor.