RecordsNovember 23, 2017
Egyptian High School 1st quarter
Egyptian High School High Honor Roll 9th grade: Mackenzie Williamson. 10th grade: Dawson Essex, Merab Gogishvili, Kelcie Kobel, Morgan Pace. 11th grade: Chloe Dowdy, Kailee Henderson, Brooke Sinn, Amaiah Wade. 12th grade: Sarah Johnson, Kayla Kobel, Asya Wade...

Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Mackenzie Williamson.

10th grade: Dawson Essex, Merab Gogishvili, Kelcie Kobel, Morgan Pace.

11th grade: Chloe Dowdy, Kailee Henderson, Brooke Sinn, Amaiah Wade.

12th grade: Sarah Johnson, Kayla Kobel, Asya Wade.

Honor Roll

9th grade: Kevin Banks, Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Morgan Henderson, Bryanna Pace, Jacob Simmons.

10th grade: Jolie Hill, Lucas McLaughlin, Camryn Mitchell, Christian Trexler, Joseph Warren.

11th grade: Tyrell Banks, Paige Butcher, Brittany Dailey, Brianna Lesar, Loralee Taylor, Brianna Venson, Caleigh Woodard.

12th grade: Jordan Bigham, Kelsey McCrite, Brandy Taylor.

