RecordsJanuary 16, 2021
Egyptian Elemetnary School second quarter
Egyptian Elementary School

High Honor Roll

3rd grade: Macen Henderson, Leila Mandrell, Chesleigh Miller, Avery Parker, Journey Webb.

4th grade: Brayden Bagby, Brian Cox, Vanessa Greenley, Lyric Houston, Kamden Turner, Reece Turner, Abigail White.

5th grade: Dynastee Carthell, Audrey Franklin, Lacie Goines, Dakota Myers, Dayana Peach, Aiden Stephens.

Honor Roll

3rd grade: Ashlee Kaegi, John Livngston.

4th grade: Bentley Mathis, Tryston McDaniel, Trenten Poole.

5th grade: Sky Burton, Braysen Dillow, Allisyn Johnson, Billy Seals, Jamel Stilley.

