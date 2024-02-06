Egyptian Elemetnary School second quarter

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Macen Henderson, Leila Mandrell, Chesleigh Miller, Avery Parker, Journey Webb.
4th grade: Brayden Bagby, Brian Cox, Vanessa Greenley, Lyric Houston, Kamden Turner, Reece Turner, Abigail White.
5th grade: Dynastee Carthell, Audrey Franklin, Lacie Goines, Dakota Myers, Dayana Peach, Aiden Stephens.
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Ashlee Kaegi, John Livngston.
4th grade: Bentley Mathis, Tryston McDaniel, Trenten Poole.
5th grade: Sky Burton, Braysen Dillow, Allisyn Johnson, Billy Seals, Jamel Stilley.
