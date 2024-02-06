All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJanuary 27, 2024

Egyptian Elemetary School second quarter

Egyptian Elementary School High Honor Roll 3rd grade: Avel Brim. 4th grade: Easton Kaufman, Baylee Lawson, Timothy Mastin, Wyatt Parker, Braya Pearman, Layken Schlamer, Thomas Shackles. 5th grade: Gracelyn Gowin, Aniyah Marable, Coy Thomas. Honor Roll...

Egyptian Elementary School

High Honor Roll

3rd grade: Avel Brim.

4th grade: Easton Kaufman, Baylee Lawson, Timothy Mastin, Wyatt Parker, Braya Pearman, Layken Schlamer, Thomas Shackles.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

5th grade: Gracelyn Gowin, Aniyah Marable, Coy Thomas.

Honor Roll

3rd grade: Jada Bigham, Christopher Cole, Lutessa Decker, Kensley Powell, Drake Sams.

4th grade: Azzabella Burton, Ian McHughs, Leaswa Tims.

5th grade: Mallory Gibson, Alyviah May-Nelson, Teresa Vicary, Kiera Willilams.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
Police report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Police report 11-2-24
Fire report 11-1-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-1-24
Police report 11-1-24
RecordsNov. 1
Police report 11-1-24
Police report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Police report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Fire report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy