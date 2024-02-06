Egyptian Elemetary School second quarter

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Avel Brim.
4th grade: Easton Kaufman, Baylee Lawson, Timothy Mastin, Wyatt Parker, Braya Pearman, Layken Schlamer, Thomas Shackles.
5th grade: Gracelyn Gowin, Aniyah Marable, Coy Thomas.
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Jada Bigham, Christopher Cole, Lutessa Decker, Kensley Powell, Drake Sams.
4th grade: Azzabella Burton, Ian McHughs, Leaswa Tims.
5th grade: Mallory Gibson, Alyviah May-Nelson, Teresa Vicary, Kiera Willilams.
