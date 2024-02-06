Egyptian Elementary School third quarter

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Madisyn Beeson, Abel Brim, Christopher Cole, Lutessa Decker, Isaiah Marable.
4th grade: Tucker Behm, Easton Kaufman, Baylee Lawson, Timothy Mastin, Marlo McCaster, Wyatt Parker, Braya Pearman, Thomas Shackles
5th grade: Gracelyn Gowin, Mallory Gibson, Aniyah Marable, Alyviah May-Nelson.
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Harper Butler, Remington Ellis, Jacob Hamilton, Kensley Powell, Drake Sams.
4th grade: Azzabella Burton, Amelia Hamilton, Ian McHughs, Layken Schlamer.
5th grade: Coy Thomas, Teresa Vicary, Kiera Williams.
