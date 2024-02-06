All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsApril 23, 2022

Egyptian Elementary School third quarter

Egyptian Elementary School High Honor Roll 3rd grade: Gracelyn Gowin. 4th grade: Jesse Arnhart, Wyatt Goines, Macen Henderson, Ashlee Kaegi, John Livingston, Avery Parker, Taylor Thompson, Journey Webb. 5th grade: Brayden Bagby, Brian Cox, Vanessa Greenley, Bentley Mathis, Erabella Peach, Reece Turner...

Egyptian Elementary School

High Honor Roll

3rd grade: Gracelyn Gowin.

4th grade: Jesse Arnhart, Wyatt Goines, Macen Henderson, Ashlee Kaegi, John Livingston, Avery Parker, Taylor Thompson, Journey Webb.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

5th grade: Brayden Bagby, Brian Cox, Vanessa Greenley, Bentley Mathis, Erabella Peach, Reece Turner.

Honor Roll

3rd grade: Aniyah Marable, Nathaniel Peach, Coy Thomas.

4th grade: Emily Greable, Brayden Hudspeth, Cole Keppner, Leila Mandrell, Chesleigh Miller, Corbyn Mouser.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy