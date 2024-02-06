Egyptian Elementary School third quarter

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Gracelyn Gowin.
4th grade: Jesse Arnhart, Wyatt Goines, Macen Henderson, Ashlee Kaegi, John Livingston, Avery Parker, Taylor Thompson, Journey Webb.
5th grade: Brayden Bagby, Brian Cox, Vanessa Greenley, Bentley Mathis, Erabella Peach, Reece Turner.
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Aniyah Marable, Nathaniel Peach, Coy Thomas.
4th grade: Emily Greable, Brayden Hudspeth, Cole Keppner, Leila Mandrell, Chesleigh Miller, Corbyn Mouser.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.