Egyptian Elementary School
Third quarter
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Macen Henderson, John Livingston, Leila Mandrell, Avery Parker, Journey Webb.
4th grade: Sophia Bigham, Reece Turner.
5th grade: Dynastee Carthell, Aaiden Stephens.
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Jesse Arnhart, Chesleigh Miller.
4th grade: Brayden Bagby, Brian Cox, Vanessa Greenley, Bentley Mathis, Tryston McDaniel, Erabella Peach, Emma Pyles, Kamden Turner.
5th grade: Sky Burton, Lacie Goines, Audrey Franklin, Dayana Peach, Billy Seals.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.