March 27, 2021

Egyptian Elementary School third quarter

Egyptian Elementary School Third quarter High Honor Roll 3rd grade: Macen Henderson, John Livingston, Leila Mandrell, Avery Parker, Journey Webb. 4th grade: Sophia Bigham, Reece Turner. 5th grade: Dynastee Carthell, Aaiden Stephens. Honor Roll 3rd grade: Jesse Arnhart, Chesleigh Miller...

Egyptian Elementary School

Third quarter

High Honor Roll

3rd grade: Macen Henderson, John Livingston, Leila Mandrell, Avery Parker, Journey Webb.

4th grade: Sophia Bigham, Reece Turner.

5th grade: Dynastee Carthell, Aaiden Stephens.

Honor Roll

3rd grade: Jesse Arnhart, Chesleigh Miller.

4th grade: Brayden Bagby, Brian Cox, Vanessa Greenley, Bentley Mathis, Tryston McDaniel, Erabella Peach, Emma Pyles, Kamden Turner.

5th grade: Sky Burton, Lacie Goines, Audrey Franklin, Dayana Peach, Billy Seals.

Honor Rolls

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

