All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsApril 18, 2020

Egyptian Elementary School third quarter

Egyptian Elementary School High Honor Roll 3rd grade: Alisha Heisner, Emma Pyles. 4th grade: Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Dayana Peach, Aaiden Stephens. 5th grade: Gabina Dare, Kairee White. Honor Roll 3rd grade: Sophia Bigham, Brian Cox, Owen Gibson, Erabella Peach, Reece Turner...

Egyptian Elementary School

High Honor Roll

3rd grade: Alisha Heisner, Emma Pyles.

4th grade: Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Dayana Peach, Aaiden Stephens.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

5th grade: Gabina Dare, Kairee White.

Honor Roll

3rd grade: Sophia Bigham, Brian Cox, Owen Gibson, Erabella Peach, Reece Turner.

4th grade: Braysen Dillow, Andrayah Hale, Adrian Melsin, Billy Seals.

5th grade: Lillyana Levins, Rachel Kaufman, Adaline Turner.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy