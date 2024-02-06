Egyptian Elementary School third quarter

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Alisha Heisner, Emma Pyles.
4th grade: Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Dayana Peach, Aaiden Stephens.
5th grade: Gabina Dare, Kairee White.
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Sophia Bigham, Brian Cox, Owen Gibson, Erabella Peach, Reece Turner.
4th grade: Braysen Dillow, Andrayah Hale, Adrian Melsin, Billy Seals.
5th grade: Lillyana Levins, Rachel Kaufman, Adaline Turner.
