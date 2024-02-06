All sections
March 23, 2019

Egyptian Elementary School third quarter

Egyptian Elementary School High Honor Roll 3rd grade: Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Braysen Dillow, Audrey Franklin Adrian Melvin, Dayana Peach, Kai VanAlstine. 4th grade: Gabina Dare, Rachel Kaufman, Lillyana Levins, Coy Schultz, Adaline Turner, Kairee White...

Egyptian Elementary School

High Honor Roll

3rd grade: Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Braysen Dillow, Audrey Franklin Adrian Melvin, Dayana Peach, Kai VanAlstine.

4th grade: Gabina Dare, Rachel Kaufman, Lillyana Levins, Coy Schultz, Adaline Turner, Kairee White.

5th grade: Emma Cain, Landon Thompson.

Honor Roll

3rd grade: Kenzee Bigham, Lacie Goines, Adisyn Hodges, Allisyn Johnson, Todd Miller, Helena Porche.

4th grade: Gunner May, Savannah May, Levin McDonald, Noah McHughs, Kristine Miller, Mason Vaughn.

5th grade: Aubrey Schultz, Natalie Taylor.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

