Egyptian Elementary School third quarter

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Braysen Dillow, Audrey Franklin Adrian Melvin, Dayana Peach, Kai VanAlstine.
4th grade: Gabina Dare, Rachel Kaufman, Lillyana Levins, Coy Schultz, Adaline Turner, Kairee White.
5th grade: Emma Cain, Landon Thompson.
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Kenzee Bigham, Lacie Goines, Adisyn Hodges, Allisyn Johnson, Todd Miller, Helena Porche.
4th grade: Gunner May, Savannah May, Levin McDonald, Noah McHughs, Kristine Miller, Mason Vaughn.
5th grade: Aubrey Schultz, Natalie Taylor.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.