Egyptian Elementary School second quarter

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Trevor Eastwood Easton Kaufman, Baylee Lawson, Molly Livingston, Wyatt Parker, Layken Schlamer, Thomas Shackles.
4th grade: Gracelyn Gowin, Aniyah Marable.
5th grade: Jesse Arnhart, Emily Greable, Macen Henderson, Ashlee Kaegi, Avery Parker, John Livingston, Taylor Thompson.
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Tucker Behm, Keion Carter, Riley Eastwood, Timothy Mastin, Ian McHughs, Braya Pearman, Cody Riston.
4th grade: Jonah Miller, Nathaniel Peach, Coy Thomas, Markell Trexler, Teresa Vicary.
5th grade: John Doughty, Wyatt Goines, Leila Mandrell, Mason McHughs, Chesleigh Miller, Elijah Oliver, Journey Webb.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.