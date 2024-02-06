All sections
RecordsJanuary 21, 2023

Egyptian Elementary School second quarter

Egyptian Elementary School High Honor Roll 3rd grade: Trevor Eastwood Easton Kaufman, Baylee Lawson, Molly Livingston, Wyatt Parker, Layken Schlamer, Thomas Shackles. 4th grade: Gracelyn Gowin, Aniyah Marable. 5th grade: Jesse Arnhart, Emily Greable, Macen Henderson, Ashlee Kaegi, Avery Parker, John Livingston, Taylor Thompson...

Egyptian Elementary School

High Honor Roll

3rd grade: Trevor Eastwood Easton Kaufman, Baylee Lawson, Molly Livingston, Wyatt Parker, Layken Schlamer, Thomas Shackles.

4th grade: Gracelyn Gowin, Aniyah Marable.

5th grade: Jesse Arnhart, Emily Greable, Macen Henderson, Ashlee Kaegi, Avery Parker, John Livingston, Taylor Thompson.

Honor Roll

3rd grade: Tucker Behm, Keion Carter, Riley Eastwood, Timothy Mastin, Ian McHughs, Braya Pearman, Cody Riston.

4th grade: Jonah Miller, Nathaniel Peach, Coy Thomas, Markell Trexler, Teresa Vicary.

5th grade: John Doughty, Wyatt Goines, Leila Mandrell, Mason McHughs, Chesleigh Miller, Elijah Oliver, Journey Webb.

