Egyptian Elementary School second quarter

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Sophia Bigham, Owen Gibson, Alisha Heisner, Erabella Peach.
4th grade: Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Dayana Peach, Aaiden Stephens.
5th grade: Gabina Dare, Mason Vaughn, Kairee White.
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Brian Cox, Reece Turner.
4th grade: Braysen Dillow, Adisyn Hodges.
5th grade: Lilyana Levins, Adaline Turner.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.