All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsJanuary 19, 2019

Egyptian Elementary School second quarter

Egyptian Elementary School High Honor Roll 3rd grade: Dynastee Carthell. 4th grade: Gabina Dare, Lillyana Levins, Kairee White, Noah McHughs. 5th grade: Emma Cain, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Natalie Taylor, Landon Thompson. Honor Roll 3rd grade: Kialah Belll, Sky Burton, Braysen Dillow, Dayanna Peach...

Egyptian Elementary School

High Honor Roll

3rd grade: Dynastee Carthell.

4th grade: Gabina Dare, Lillyana Levins, Kairee White, Noah McHughs.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

5th grade: Emma Cain, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Natalie Taylor, Landon Thompson.

Honor Roll

3rd grade: Kialah Belll, Sky Burton, Braysen Dillow, Dayanna Peach.

4th grade: Rachel Kaufman, Kristine Miller, Adaline Turner.

5th grade: Lillian Belmont, Evan Bigham, Jackson McHughs, Jimmie Easton.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy