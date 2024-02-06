Egyptian Elementary School second quarter

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Dynastee Carthell.
4th grade: Gabina Dare, Lillyana Levins, Kairee White, Noah McHughs.
5th grade: Emma Cain, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Natalie Taylor, Landon Thompson.
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Kialah Belll, Sky Burton, Braysen Dillow, Dayanna Peach.
4th grade: Rachel Kaufman, Kristine Miller, Adaline Turner.
5th grade: Lillian Belmont, Evan Bigham, Jackson McHughs, Jimmie Easton.
