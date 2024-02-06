Egyptian Elementary School fourth quarter

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Trevor Eastwood, Easton Kaufman, Wyatt Parker, Braya Pearman, Cody Riston, Layken Schlamer, Thomas Shackles.
4th grade: Gracelyn Gowin.
5th grade: Jesse Arnhart, Macen Henderson, Ashlee Kaegi, John Livingston, Avery Parker, Taylor Thompson.
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Khannen Borders, Azzabella Burton, Riley Eastwood, Molly Livingston, Timothy Mastin, Ian McHughs, Jordan Pyron, Leaswa Tims.
4th grade: Aniya Marable, Coy Thomas.
5th grade: John Doughty, Wyatt Goines, Emily Greable, Leila Mandrell, Chesleigh Miller, Corbyn Mouser.
