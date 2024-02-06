All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsNovember 22, 2023

Egyptian Elementary School first quarter

Egyptian Elementary School High Honor Roll 3rd grade: Abel Brim, Christopher Cole, Jacob Reynolds. 4th grade: Baylee Lawson, Timothy Mastin, Wyatt Parker, Easton Kaufman. 5th grade: Gracelyn Gowin, Coy Thomas. Honor Roll 3rd grade: Kensley Powell, Madisyn Beeson, Lutessa Decker, Isaiah Marable, Drake Sams...

Egyptian Elementary School

High Honor Roll

3rd grade: Abel Brim, Christopher Cole, Jacob Reynolds.

4th grade: Baylee Lawson, Timothy Mastin, Wyatt Parker, Easton Kaufman.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

5th grade: Gracelyn Gowin, Coy Thomas.

Honor Roll

3rd grade: Kensley Powell, Madisyn Beeson, Lutessa Decker, Isaiah Marable, Drake Sams.

4th grade: Thomas Shackles, Emma Cole, Ian McHughs, Braya Pearman, Layken Schlamer.

5th grade: Aniyah Marable.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy