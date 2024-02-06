Egyptian Elementary School first quarter

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Abel Brim, Christopher Cole, Jacob Reynolds.
4th grade: Baylee Lawson, Timothy Mastin, Wyatt Parker, Easton Kaufman.
5th grade: Gracelyn Gowin, Coy Thomas.
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Kensley Powell, Madisyn Beeson, Lutessa Decker, Isaiah Marable, Drake Sams.
4th grade: Thomas Shackles, Emma Cole, Ian McHughs, Braya Pearman, Layken Schlamer.
5th grade: Aniyah Marable.
