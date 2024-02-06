Egyptian Elementary School first quarter

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Baylee Lawson, Wyatt Parker.
4th grade: Gracelyn Gowin, Aniyah Marable, Jonah Miller.
5th grade: Jesse Arnhart Jr., Macen Henderson, Ashlee Kaegi, John Livingston, Elijah Oliver, Avery Parker, Taylor Thompson.
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Riley Eastwood, Easton Kaufman, Layken Schlamer, Thomas Shacles.
4th grade: Coy Thomas.
5th grade: Adelita Dare, Wyatt Goines, Emily Greable, Leila Mandrell, Mason McHughs, Chesleigh Miller, Journey Webb.
