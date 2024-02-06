All sections
RecordsNovember 23, 2022
Egyptian Elementary School first quarter
Egyptian Elementary School High Honor Roll 3rd grade: Baylee Lawson, Wyatt Parker. 4th grade: Gracelyn Gowin, Aniyah Marable, Jonah Miller. 5th grade: Jesse Arnhart Jr., Macen Henderson, Ashlee Kaegi, John Livingston, Elijah Oliver, Avery Parker, Taylor Thompson...

Egyptian Elementary School

High Honor Roll

3rd grade: Baylee Lawson, Wyatt Parker.

4th grade: Gracelyn Gowin, Aniyah Marable, Jonah Miller.

5th grade: Jesse Arnhart Jr., Macen Henderson, Ashlee Kaegi, John Livingston, Elijah Oliver, Avery Parker, Taylor Thompson.

Honor Roll

3rd grade: Riley Eastwood, Easton Kaufman, Layken Schlamer, Thomas Shacles.

4th grade: Coy Thomas.

5th grade: Adelita Dare, Wyatt Goines, Emily Greable, Leila Mandrell, Mason McHughs, Chesleigh Miller, Journey Webb.

Honor Rolls

