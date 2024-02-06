Egyptian Elementary School first quarter

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Gracelyn Gowin, Jonah Miller, Coy Thompson.
4th grade: Macen Henderson, Ashlee Kaegi, John Livingston, Avery Parker.
5th grade: Brian Cox, Tryston McDaniel, Reece Turner.
Honor Roll
4th grade: Jesse Arnhart, Wyatt Goines, Brayden Hudspeth, Leila Mandrell, Alyssa McKee, Taylor Thompson, Journey Webb.
5th grade: Brayden Bagby, Vanessa Greenley, Lyric Houston, Bentley Mathis, Erabella Peach.
