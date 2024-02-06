All sections
RecordsNovember 24, 2021

Egyptian Elementary School first quarter

Egyptian Elementary School

High Honor Roll

3rd grade: Gracelyn Gowin, Jonah Miller, Coy Thompson.

4th grade: Macen Henderson, Ashlee Kaegi, John Livingston, Avery Parker.

5th grade: Brian Cox, Tryston McDaniel, Reece Turner.

Honor Roll

4th grade: Jesse Arnhart, Wyatt Goines, Brayden Hudspeth, Leila Mandrell, Alyssa McKee, Taylor Thompson, Journey Webb.

5th grade: Brayden Bagby, Vanessa Greenley, Lyric Houston, Bentley Mathis, Erabella Peach.

Honor Rolls

