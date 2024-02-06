Egyptian Elementary School first quarter

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: John Doughty, Macen Henderson, John Livingston, Leila Mandrell, Avery Parker, Taylor Thompson, Journey Webb
4th grade: Brayden Bagby, Lyric Houston, Bentley Mathis, Tryston McDaniels, Reece Turner.
5th grade: Chloe Arnac, Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Braysen Dillow, Lacie Goines, Dakota Myers, Jamel Stilley, Aaiden Stephens.
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Jesse Arnhart, Wyatt Goines, Ashlee Kaegi, Cole Keppner, Damian Martin, Chesleigh Miller, Brantley Sams, Whitleigh Seals.
4th grade: Brian Cox, August Levins, Kamden Turner, Abigail White.
5th grade: Audrey Franklin, Billy Seals.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.