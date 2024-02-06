All sections
November 24, 2020

Egyptian Elementary School first quarter

Egyptian Elementary School High Honor Roll 3rd grade: John Doughty, Macen Henderson, John Livingston, Leila Mandrell, Avery Parker, Taylor Thompson, Journey Webb 4th grade: Brayden Bagby, Lyric Houston, Bentley Mathis, Tryston McDaniels, Reece Turner...

Egyptian Elementary School

High Honor Roll

3rd grade: John Doughty, Macen Henderson, John Livingston, Leila Mandrell, Avery Parker, Taylor Thompson, Journey Webb

4th grade: Brayden Bagby, Lyric Houston, Bentley Mathis, Tryston McDaniels, Reece Turner.

5th grade: Chloe Arnac, Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Braysen Dillow, Lacie Goines, Dakota Myers, Jamel Stilley, Aaiden Stephens.

Honor Roll

3rd grade: Jesse Arnhart, Wyatt Goines, Ashlee Kaegi, Cole Keppner, Damian Martin, Chesleigh Miller, Brantley Sams, Whitleigh Seals.

4th grade: Brian Cox, August Levins, Kamden Turner, Abigail White.

5th grade: Audrey Franklin, Billy Seals.

