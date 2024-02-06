All sections
RecordsNovember 27, 2019

Egyptian Elementary School first quarter

Egyptian Elementary School

High Honor Roll

3rd grade: Sophia Bigham, Brian Cox, Owen Gibson, Alisha Heisner.

4th grade: Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Braysen Dillow, Dayana Peach, Aaiden Stephens.

5th grade: Lillyana Levins, Mason Vaughn, Kairee White.

Honor Roll

3rd grade: Erabella Peach, Emma Pyles, Reece Turner.

4th grade: Lacie Goines, Billy Seals.

5th grade: Gabina Dare, Rachel Kaufman, Adaline Turner.

Honor Rolls

