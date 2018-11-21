Egyptian Elementary School first quarter

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Dynastee Carthell, Lacie Goines, Jason Patterson, Dayana Peach
4th grade: Gabina Dare, Lillyana Levins, Kairee White
5th grade: Lillian Belmont, Emma Cain, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Landon Thompson
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Kenzee Bigham, Sky Burton, Braysen Dillow, Audrey Franklin, Helena Porche, Billy Seals, Kai VanAlstine
4th grade: Rachel Kaufman, Noah McHughs, Adaline Turner
5th grade: Evan Bigham, Mason Bigham, Jackson McHughes, Natalie Taylor
