RecordsNovember 21, 2018

Egyptian Elementary School first quarter

Egyptian Elementary School High Honor Roll 3rd grade: Dynastee Carthell, Lacie Goines, Jason Patterson, Dayana Peach 4th grade: Gabina Dare, Lillyana Levins, Kairee White 5th grade: Lillian Belmont, Emma Cain, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Landon Thompson...

Egyptian Elementary School

High Honor Roll

3rd grade: Dynastee Carthell, Lacie Goines, Jason Patterson, Dayana Peach

4th grade: Gabina Dare, Lillyana Levins, Kairee White

5th grade: Lillian Belmont, Emma Cain, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Landon Thompson

Honor Roll

3rd grade: Kenzee Bigham, Sky Burton, Braysen Dillow, Audrey Franklin, Helena Porche, Billy Seals, Kai VanAlstine

4th grade: Rachel Kaufman, Noah McHughs, Adaline Turner

5th grade: Evan Bigham, Mason Bigham, Jackson McHughes, Natalie Taylor

Honor Rolls

