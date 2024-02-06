Egyptian Elementary School 3rd qt

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
4th grade: Janie Riggs.
5th grade: Allison Turner.
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Lillian Belmont, Emma Cain, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Landon Thompson.
4th grade: Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Chasidy Vaughn, KyAsia Williams.
5th grade: Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Peyton Vaughn.
