RecordsApril 9, 2017

Egyptian Elementary School 3rd qt

Egyptian Elementary School High Honor Roll 4th grade: Janie Riggs. 5th grade: Allison Turner. Honor Roll 3rd grade: Lillian Belmont, Emma Cain, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Landon Thompson. 4th grade: Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Chasidy Vaughn, KyAsia Williams...

Egyptian Elementary School

High Honor Roll

4th grade: Janie Riggs.

5th grade: Allison Turner.

Honor Roll

3rd grade: Lillian Belmont, Emma Cain, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Landon Thompson.

4th grade: Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Chasidy Vaughn, KyAsia Williams.

5th grade: Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Peyton Vaughn.

Honor Rolls

