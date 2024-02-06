All sections
RecordsMay 9, 2020

Eggimann-60 years

Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Eggimann

Vernon and Marilyn Eggimann of Jackson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary March 28.

Eggimann and the former Marilyn Doering were married March 26, 1960, at Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville.

The Rev. Paul Ludwig performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Joan Lorberg, Katherine Doering, Delmer Eggimann, Dewey Nussbaum, Weldon Eggimann and Louis Doering.

The couple has two sons, Bradley (Pamela) of Panama City, Florida, and Brent (Melissa) Eggimann of Gordonville. They also have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Anniversaries
