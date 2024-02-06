Eggimann-60 years

The Rev. Paul Ludwig performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Joan Lorberg, Katherine Doering, Delmer Eggimann, Dewey Nussbaum, Weldon Eggimann and Louis Doering.

The couple has two sons, Bradley (Pamela) of Panama City, Florida, and Brent (Melissa) Eggimann of Gordonville. They also have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.