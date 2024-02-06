All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsAugust 20, 2017
Eftink -- 70 years
Albert and Martha Eftink of Chaffee, Missouri, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at their home with an anniversary blessing by the Rev. Randy Tochtrop and a meal hosted by their children. Eftink and the former Martha Klipfel were married Aug. 12, 1947, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Benton, Missouri. The Rev. C.A. Schmalle performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Edward Klipfel, Nora Eftink and Anita Legrand...
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Eftink
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Eftink

Albert and Martha Eftink of Chaffee, Missouri, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at their home with an anniversary blessing by the Rev. Randy Tochtrop and a meal hosted by their children.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Eftink and the former Martha Klipfel were married Aug. 12, 1947, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Benton, Missouri. The Rev. C.A. Schmalle performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Edward Klipfel, Nora Eftink and Anita Legrand.

The couple has nine children, 23 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
Police report 9-24-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 21
RecordsSep. 20
Out of the past: Sept. 21
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
RecordsSep. 20
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
Out of the past: Sept. 18
RecordsSep. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 14
RecordsSep. 15
Out of the past: Sept. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
RecordsSep. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy