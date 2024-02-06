Eftink -- 70 years

Albert and Martha Eftink of Chaffee, Missouri, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at their home with an anniversary blessing by the Rev. Randy Tochtrop and a meal hosted by their children.
Eftink and the former Martha Klipfel were married Aug. 12, 1947, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Benton, Missouri. The Rev. C.A. Schmalle performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Edward Klipfel, Nora Eftink and Anita Legrand.
The couple has nine children, 23 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.