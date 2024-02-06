Eagle Ridge Christian School first quarter

Eagle Ridge Christian School
A Honor Roll
1st grade: Jeremiah Cook, Daniel Duroseau, Hailey Gipson, Avia Hente, Korey Kassinger, Benson Keesee, Porsha Kerr, Sophie Lewis, Abigail Shanstrom, Zane Tribout.
2nd grade: Devon Francis, Thomas Peters, Nora Rashid.
3rd grade: Brayden Heisserer, Molly Kassinger, Brooklyn Kolwyck, Makenna Matthews, Alexis Moore, Tate Peeler, Viktor Saksida, Tripp Stahly, Ashton Vermillion.
4th grade: Landen Curry, Lorna Dannar, Riley Gipson, Calla Kasten, Kaitlyn Miller, Julia Peters, Addison Salinas, Collyn Silavent, Lynlee Smith, Lily Stahly, Addison Stewart, Owen Winters.
5th grade: Jordahn Cook, Klayten Hengst, Aubrey Kassinger, Ryleigh Vance, Molly White.
6th grade: Malaina Silavent.
7th grade: Lydia Hester, Kaylee Mason, Cohen Thompson.
8th grade: Landon Thorne, Cloey Curry, Natalie Grace, Charlise Rhodes.
9th grade: Catherine Hester, Neelam Patel, Lydia Smothers, Natalee Tribout, Jadyn Coleman, Jonathan Graham, Georgia Hanselman.
10th grade: Cyrus Cornelius, Sydney Gartman, Rachel Margrabe, Andrew Selzer.
11th grade: Jasmine Brown, Ashleigh Mink, Logan Schwieger.
12th grade: Anna Hanselman, Brad Hess.
B Honor Roll
1st grade: Aubry Holland, Eliona Lane-Jackson, Holden Noce.
2nd grade: Cesia Salinas, Isaac Silavent, Jonah Simpson.
3rd grade: Chael Keesee, Zachary Mellies, Hayden Vick.
4th grade: Asa Anderson, Colby Lowery, Zane Webb.
5th grade: Dalton Farris, Joslin Kinder, Taylor Thomas.
6th grade: Jaden Francis, Benjamin Friedrich, Kota Inman, Parker Johnson, Zoe Rhineheart, Paisley Stewart, Gracen Thompson.
7th grade: Madalyn Clark, Jada Kinder, Caleb Margrabe, Ava Peeler.
9th grade: Harley Radi, Zane Benefield, Evin Craft.
10th grade: Gracey Mink, Mason Thorne, Eric Tolbert.
12th grade: Ada Vandergraph
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.