November 27, 2019

Eagle Ridge Christian School first quarter

Eagle Ridge Christian School

A Honor Roll

1st grade: Jeremiah Cook, Daniel Duroseau, Hailey Gipson, Avia Hente, Korey Kassinger, Benson Keesee, Porsha Kerr, Sophie Lewis, Abigail Shanstrom, Zane Tribout.

2nd grade: Devon Francis, Thomas Peters, Nora Rashid.

3rd grade: Brayden Heisserer, Molly Kassinger, Brooklyn Kolwyck, Makenna Matthews, Alexis Moore, Tate Peeler, Viktor Saksida, Tripp Stahly, Ashton Vermillion.

4th grade: Landen Curry, Lorna Dannar, Riley Gipson, Calla Kasten, Kaitlyn Miller, Julia Peters, Addison Salinas, Collyn Silavent, Lynlee Smith, Lily Stahly, Addison Stewart, Owen Winters.

5th grade: Jordahn Cook, Klayten Hengst, Aubrey Kassinger, Ryleigh Vance, Molly White.

6th grade: Malaina Silavent.

7th grade: Lydia Hester, Kaylee Mason, Cohen Thompson.

8th grade: Landon Thorne, Cloey Curry, Natalie Grace, Charlise Rhodes.

9th grade: Catherine Hester, Neelam Patel, Lydia Smothers, Natalee Tribout, Jadyn Coleman, Jonathan Graham, Georgia Hanselman.

10th grade: Cyrus Cornelius, Sydney Gartman, Rachel Margrabe, Andrew Selzer.

11th grade: Jasmine Brown, Ashleigh Mink, Logan Schwieger.

12th grade: Anna Hanselman, Brad Hess.

B Honor Roll

1st grade: Aubry Holland, Eliona Lane-Jackson, Holden Noce.

2nd grade: Cesia Salinas, Isaac Silavent, Jonah Simpson.

3rd grade: Chael Keesee, Zachary Mellies, Hayden Vick.

4th grade: Asa Anderson, Colby Lowery, Zane Webb.

5th grade: Dalton Farris, Joslin Kinder, Taylor Thomas.

6th grade: Jaden Francis, Benjamin Friedrich, Kota Inman, Parker Johnson, Zoe Rhineheart, Paisley Stewart, Gracen Thompson.

7th grade: Madalyn Clark, Jada Kinder, Caleb Margrabe, Ava Peeler.

9th grade: Harley Radi, Zane Benefield, Evin Craft.

10th grade: Gracey Mink, Mason Thorne, Eric Tolbert.

12th grade: Ada Vandergraph

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

