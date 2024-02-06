All sections
RecordsJuly 11, 2017

Eagle Ridge Christian School 4th quarter

Eagle Ridge Christian School

A Honor Roll

Kindergarten: Macee Cortez, Brayden Heisserer, Molly Kassinger, Chael Keesee, Brooklyn Kolwyck, Zachary Mellies, Alexis Moore, Ryleigh, Moore, Viktor Saksida, Tripp Stahly, Ashton Vermillion.

1st grade: Lorna Dannar, Kaitlyn Miller, Julia Peters, Addison Salinas, Collyn Silavent, Lynlee Smith, Lily Stahly, Charlotte Stovall, Zane Webb.

2nd grade: Jordahn Cook, Klayten Hengst, Aubry Kassinger, Molly White.

3rd grade: Caroline Bartels, Eli Warren.

4th grade: Caleb Margrabe, Kaylee Mason.

5th grade: Natalie Grace, Lucas Stephens, Trey Webb.

6th grade: Kaelin Barger, Ruth Cobb, Evin Craft, Neelam Patel, Chloe Shafer, Lydia Smothers, Natalee Tribout.

7th grade: Ethan Warren, Sydney Gartman, Rachel Margrabe, Andrew Selzer.

8th grade: Jasmine Brown, Logan Schwieger.

9th grade: Bradley Hess.

10th grade: Jordan Shafer, Abby Choi, Michael Roth, Sarah Jackson.

11th grade: Noel Friedrich, Jessie Gartman, Nemanja Tosic.

12th grade: Anand Patel, Kaitlyn Todd, Hunter Jones.

B Honor Roll

Kindergarten: Hayden Vick.

1st grade: Josiah Butrum, Kristopher Cutler.

2nd grade: Parker Shreve.

3rd grade: Sophia Castellon, Caitlyn Cutler, Ethan DeVault, Kota Inman, Parker Johnson, Malaina Silavent, Jacob Stephens, Gracen Thompson.

4th grade: J.J. Akens, Isaiah Butrum, Jacob Orr, Cohen Thompson.

5th grade: Dustin Corzine.

7th grade: Eric Tolbert.

10th grade: Andrew Morrison, Karsten Sowers, Clayton Bridgeman Olivia Lambert.

11th grade: Brendan Lewison.

12th grade: Gabriel Ellinghouse.

