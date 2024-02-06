Eagle Ridge Christian School 4th quarter

Eagle Ridge Christian School
A Honor Roll
Kindergarten: Macee Cortez, Brayden Heisserer, Molly Kassinger, Chael Keesee, Brooklyn Kolwyck, Zachary Mellies, Alexis Moore, Ryleigh, Moore, Viktor Saksida, Tripp Stahly, Ashton Vermillion.
1st grade: Lorna Dannar, Kaitlyn Miller, Julia Peters, Addison Salinas, Collyn Silavent, Lynlee Smith, Lily Stahly, Charlotte Stovall, Zane Webb.
2nd grade: Jordahn Cook, Klayten Hengst, Aubry Kassinger, Molly White.
3rd grade: Caroline Bartels, Eli Warren.
4th grade: Caleb Margrabe, Kaylee Mason.
5th grade: Natalie Grace, Lucas Stephens, Trey Webb.
6th grade: Kaelin Barger, Ruth Cobb, Evin Craft, Neelam Patel, Chloe Shafer, Lydia Smothers, Natalee Tribout.
7th grade: Ethan Warren, Sydney Gartman, Rachel Margrabe, Andrew Selzer.
8th grade: Jasmine Brown, Logan Schwieger.
9th grade: Bradley Hess.
10th grade: Jordan Shafer, Abby Choi, Michael Roth, Sarah Jackson.
11th grade: Noel Friedrich, Jessie Gartman, Nemanja Tosic.
12th grade: Anand Patel, Kaitlyn Todd, Hunter Jones.
B Honor Roll
Kindergarten: Hayden Vick.
1st grade: Josiah Butrum, Kristopher Cutler.
2nd grade: Parker Shreve.
3rd grade: Sophia Castellon, Caitlyn Cutler, Ethan DeVault, Kota Inman, Parker Johnson, Malaina Silavent, Jacob Stephens, Gracen Thompson.
4th grade: J.J. Akens, Isaiah Butrum, Jacob Orr, Cohen Thompson.
5th grade: Dustin Corzine.
7th grade: Eric Tolbert.
10th grade: Andrew Morrison, Karsten Sowers, Clayton Bridgeman Olivia Lambert.
11th grade: Brendan Lewison.
12th grade: Gabriel Ellinghouse.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.