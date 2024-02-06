All sections
RecordsMay 29, 2021

Delta Junior and Senior High School fourth quarter

Delta Junior and Senior High School A Honor Roll 6th grade: Jase Anglin, Aubrey Giannini, Gracie Livingston, Levi Rogers, Wyatt Timberlake, Tyler Wahl, Levi Williams. 7th grade: Bryce Cox, Cole Graham, Paxton Hornbuckle, Julia Ikerman, Keiva Trankle...

Delta Junior and Senior High School

A Honor Roll

6th grade: Jase Anglin, Aubrey Giannini, Gracie Livingston, Levi Rogers, Wyatt Timberlake, Tyler Wahl, Levi Williams.

7th grade: Bryce Cox, Cole Graham, Paxton Hornbuckle, Julia Ikerman, Keiva Trankle.

8th grade: Mia Ahern, Brendon Bond, Nicholas Bowman, Ryan Brannigan, Keigan Engelen, Layla Sanders, Jolie Scherer, Logan Shy, Hannah Story, Anthony Trankle, Olivia Wagoner, Emma Walter.

9th grade: Presley Holweg, Shane Jansen, Madison Menz, Addison Nichols, Cashae Schearf, Jacob Simmons, Trinity Vandeven.

10th grade: Gracie Branam, Samantha Brannigan, Breanna Callaway, Teriana Crowden, Sadie Hornbuckle, Gwyneth Ikerman, Gavin Lesch, Alicen Rhodes, Carter Scherer, Abigail Stidham, Trevor Stoffregen, Carsyn Swain.

11th grade: Bayley Childers, Brooke Coomer, Lanson Cox, Kendall Holweg, Levi Jansen, Adison Little, Kyle Rogers.

12th grade: Evan Bartels, Hannah Bond, Harmony Cash, Colby Crader, Lauren Crutsinger, Phillip Kohler, Emily Landewee, Dale Lincoln, Kourtney Ruggeri, Danielle Thomas, Ann Marie Wakuk.

B Honor Roll

6th grade: Bailey Bartels, Lynnea Deckard, Mason Hornbuckle, McKenna VanWinkle.

7th grade: Rylin Huffman, Vincent Melander, Rylie Varner.

9th grade: Ryan Glenzy, Timothy Rhodes Jr., Chad Woollums.

10th grade: Sierra Berry, Lacey Blattel, Gunner Lesch.

11th grade: Noah Hutson, Graci Roberts.

12th grade: Gage Horman.

