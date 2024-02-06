Delta Elementary School third quarter

Delta Elementary School
A Honor Roll
Kindergarten: Lily Bartels, Bentley Blattel, Brett Gaebler, Jonathan Goldsberry, Dakota Kranawette, liam Rayfield, Chloe Scherer.
1st grade: Alyssa Anglin, Emily Foster, Jordyn Gooch, Ameisha Trankle, Brooklyn VanWinkle.
2nd grade: Connor Giannini, Hailey Goldsberry, Alex Parkhill, Tanner Scherer, Carter Smith.
3rd grade: Hannah Ikerman, Zayne Turner.
4th grade: Wyatt Timberlake, Levi Williams.
5th grade: Bryce Cox, Julia Ikerman.
6th grade: Chariti Britt, Jolie Scherer, Logan Shy.
B Honor Roll
Kindergarten: Walker Cronenbold, Drew Wesson.
1st grade: Caige Lacy.
2nd grade: Alex Davis, David Hess, Carter Johnson, Kaden Lesch, Steven McElreath, Evan Williams.
3rd grade: Brayden Anglin, Ayden Cook, Ayden Sauceda, Allie Walter.
4th grade: Jase Anglin, Bailey Bartels, Aubrey Giannini, Mason Hornbuckle, Dylan Jansen, Joshua Swain, Marley Wilson.
5th grade: Gabriel Cooper, Keiva Trankle, Rylie Varner.
6th grade: Mia Ahern, Jade Berry, Keigan Engelen, Noah Hamilton, Coltan Rogers, Olivia Wagoner, Emma Walter.
.
