RecordsApril 13, 2019

Delta Elementary School third quarter

Delta Elementary School

A Honor Roll

Kindergarten: Lily Bartels, Bentley Blattel, Brett Gaebler, Jonathan Goldsberry, Dakota Kranawette, liam Rayfield, Chloe Scherer.

1st grade: Alyssa Anglin, Emily Foster, Jordyn Gooch, Ameisha Trankle, Brooklyn VanWinkle.

2nd grade: Connor Giannini, Hailey Goldsberry, Alex Parkhill, Tanner Scherer, Carter Smith.

3rd grade: Hannah Ikerman, Zayne Turner.

4th grade: Wyatt Timberlake, Levi Williams.

5th grade: Bryce Cox, Julia Ikerman.

6th grade: Chariti Britt, Jolie Scherer, Logan Shy.

B Honor Roll

Kindergarten: Walker Cronenbold, Drew Wesson.

1st grade: Caige Lacy.

2nd grade: Alex Davis, David Hess, Carter Johnson, Kaden Lesch, Steven McElreath, Evan Williams.

3rd grade: Brayden Anglin, Ayden Cook, Ayden Sauceda, Allie Walter.

4th grade: Jase Anglin, Bailey Bartels, Aubrey Giannini, Mason Hornbuckle, Dylan Jansen, Joshua Swain, Marley Wilson.

5th grade: Gabriel Cooper, Keiva Trankle, Rylie Varner.

6th grade: Mia Ahern, Jade Berry, Keigan Engelen, Noah Hamilton, Coltan Rogers, Olivia Wagoner, Emma Walter.

Honor Rolls
