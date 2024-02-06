All sections
RecordsOctober 3, 2020
Crosnoe - 55 years
Paul and Joey Crosnoe of Cape Girardeau are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3. Crosnoe and the former Jo Ellen Griffith were married Oct. 3, 1965, at Hunter Memorial Presbyterian Church in Sikeston, Missouri. The Rev. Ed Watson performed the ceremony. Maid of honor was Suanne Collier of Louisiana, Missouri, and the best man was J.D. Crosnoe of Cape Girardeau
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Crosnoe
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Crosnoe

Paul and Joey Crosnoe of Cape Girardeau are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3.

Crosnoe and the former Jo Ellen Griffith were married Oct. 3, 1965, at Hunter Memorial Presbyterian Church in Sikeston, Missouri. The Rev. Ed Watson performed the ceremony. Maid of honor was Suanne Collier of Louisiana, Missouri, and the best man was J.D. Crosnoe of Cape Girardeau.

The couple has two children, Dena (Matt) Stoelb and Tom (Michelle) Crosnoe. They also have seven grandchildren, Adelyn, Ben, Lori Ann, Elliott, Adam, Noah and Connor.

Anniversaries
