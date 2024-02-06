Crosnoe - 55 years

Crosnoe and the former Jo Ellen Griffith were married Oct. 3, 1965, at Hunter Memorial Presbyterian Church in Sikeston, Missouri. The Rev. Ed Watson performed the ceremony. Maid of honor was Suanne Collier of Louisiana, Missouri, and the best man was J.D. Crosnoe of Cape Girardeau.

The couple has two children, Dena (Matt) Stoelb and Tom (Michelle) Crosnoe. They also have seven grandchildren, Adelyn, Ben, Lori Ann, Elliott, Adam, Noah and Connor.