Crites-60 years

Mr. and Mrs. Franklin D. Crites of Jackson are celebrating their diamond anniversary -- 60 years -- this month.

Crites and the former Jeanne Watson met when they were 17 years old and started dating in May 1956. They were engaged in October 1957 and were married Dec. 26, 1959, at Maple United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau by the Rev. James Finley. Their attendants were Barbara Criddle Yallaly and Oscar Crites.

Not longer after they were married, the Crites moved to Carbondale, Illinois, eventually settling into a house just off South Highway 51, that would provide a home for their family for more than 30 years.

Jeanne played an integral role at Merri-Mac Vending Company for many years, later retiring as a valued employee from the education department at Southern Illinois University.