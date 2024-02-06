Crites-60 years

Mr. and Mrs. Franklin D. Crites of Jackson are celebrating their diamond anniversary -- 60 years -- this month.
Crites and the former Jeanne Watson met when they were 17 years old and started dating in May 1956. They were engaged in October 1957 and were married Dec. 26, 1959, at Maple United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau by the Rev. James Finley. Their attendants were Barbara Criddle Yallaly and Oscar Crites.
Not longer after they were married, the Crites moved to Carbondale, Illinois, eventually settling into a house just off South Highway 51, that would provide a home for their family for more than 30 years.
Jeanne played an integral role at Merri-Mac Vending Company for many years, later retiring as a valued employee from the education department at Southern Illinois University.
After serving his country in the Navy, Frank worked for National Cash Register before bringing his computer skills to the housing department at SIU for many years.
Both of them have placed high value on volunteer work throughout their lives -- a trait they passed on to both of their sons. Their faith has been an integral part of their lives together as evidenced by their involvement in many ministries of the United Methodist Church. They have also devoted countless hours to, and held various positions in, both the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star.
After retiring, Frank and Jeanne moved back to Southeast Missouri and have taken an active role in the lives of their grandchildren.
The Crites have two sons and two daughters-in-law, David and Laura Crites of Gordon, Nebraska, and Jeff and Cindy Crites of Jackson. They have four granddaughters, Christine of Oregon, Michelle of Colorado and Kaitlyn and Rachel of Missouri.
