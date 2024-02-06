All sections
RecordsSeptember 24, 2017

Craig -- 50 years

Mrs. and Mr. John Craig

John and Jeaneen Craig of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 22.

They were married Sept. 22, 1967, in Maryville, Illinois.

The couple has five children, Damian (Jennifer) Craig of Cape Girardeau; Andrea Craig-Dinwiddie of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri; Joseph Craig of Cape Girardeau; Matthew Craig of Cape Girardeau; and Erica (Ryan) Raney of Cape Girardeau. The couple also has one grandchild, Addison Craig of Cape Girardeau.

