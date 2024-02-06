Craft-50 years

Phill and Marsha Craft celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at CrossRoads Church in Jackson on June 26. Phill and the former Marsha Johnson were married at Zion Lutheran Church on June 25, 1970, in a private ceremony.
Over the years, the couple has been blessed with three children: Chad (Missy) Craft of Jackson; Brooke (Freddy) Santos of Houston; and the late Gabe Craft, along with a grandson, Caleb Craft, who will attend Missouri S&T this Fall.
Phill retired from Procter & Gamble in May 2000. Marsha retired from Jackson School District in 1999 and Tyler Technologies Inc. in 2015.
Phill and Marsha are enjoying their retirement. They can often be found paddling Missouri's fresh water rivers, riding motorcycles, cruising in their 1967 Camaro and serving as volunteers at their church, Habitat for Humanity RV Care-A-Vanners builds and disaster relief.
They would like to extend their gratitude to their children, grandson, brothers, sisters, other family and so many great friends who have shared in their journey. You have enriched their lives and they love you all.
