All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJuly 11, 2020

Craft-50 years

Phill and Marsha Craft celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at CrossRoads Church in Jackson on June 26. Phill and the former Marsha Johnson were married at Zion Lutheran Church on June 25, 1970, in a private ceremony. Over the years, the couple has been blessed with three children: Chad (Missy) Craft of Jackson; Brooke (Freddy) Santos of Houston; and the late Gabe Craft, along with a grandson, Caleb Craft, who will attend Missouri S&T this Fall...

Mr. and Mrs. Phill Craft
Mr. and Mrs. Phill Craft

Phill and Marsha Craft celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at CrossRoads Church in Jackson on June 26. Phill and the former Marsha Johnson were married at Zion Lutheran Church on June 25, 1970, in a private ceremony.

Over the years, the couple has been blessed with three children: Chad (Missy) Craft of Jackson; Brooke (Freddy) Santos of Houston; and the late Gabe Craft, along with a grandson, Caleb Craft, who will attend Missouri S&T this Fall.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Phill retired from Procter & Gamble in May 2000. Marsha retired from Jackson School District in 1999 and Tyler Technologies Inc. in 2015.

Phill and Marsha are enjoying their retirement. They can often be found paddling Missouri's fresh water rivers, riding motorcycles, cruising in their 1967 Camaro and serving as volunteers at their church, Habitat for Humanity RV Care-A-Vanners builds and disaster relief.

They would like to extend their gratitude to their children, grandson, brothers, sisters, other family and so many great friends who have shared in their journey. You have enriched their lives and they love you all.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 9
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car,...
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy