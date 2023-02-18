All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsFebruary 18, 2023
Cox - 65 years
ARBOR, Mo. -- Glen and Sunda Cox of Arbor celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, while visiting their son and daughter-in-law, Lloyd and Christina Cox, for Christmas in Marietta, Oklahoma. They were married Dec. 22, 1957, at Arbor General Baptist Church in Arbor. They are members of this church...
Mr. and Mrs. Glen Cox
Mr. and Mrs. Glen Cox

ARBOR, Mo. -- Glen and Sunda Cox of Arbor celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, while visiting their son and daughter-in-law, Lloyd and Christina Cox, for Christmas in Marietta, Oklahoma.

They were married Dec. 22, 1957, at Arbor General Baptist Church in Arbor. They are members of this church.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

They have two children, Cindy (Yancy) Poorman of Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Lloyd (Christina) Cox of Marietta. They also have six grandchildren, Kolten Poorman, Samuel Cox, Allie Cox, Leighton Cox, Ledger Cox and Levin Cox.

Glen and Sunda enjoy spending time with their grandchildren, nieces and nephews and watching them play sports. They also enjoy watching their son compete in National Cutting Horse Association cutting horse events.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
Police report 9-24-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 21
RecordsSep. 20
Out of the past: Sept. 21
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
RecordsSep. 20
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
Out of the past: Sept. 18
RecordsSep. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 14
RecordsSep. 15
Out of the past: Sept. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
RecordsSep. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy