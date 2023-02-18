Cox - 65 years

ARBOR, Mo. -- Glen and Sunda Cox of Arbor celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, while visiting their son and daughter-in-law, Lloyd and Christina Cox, for Christmas in Marietta, Oklahoma.
They were married Dec. 22, 1957, at Arbor General Baptist Church in Arbor. They are members of this church.
They have two children, Cindy (Yancy) Poorman of Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Lloyd (Christina) Cox of Marietta. They also have six grandchildren, Kolten Poorman, Samuel Cox, Allie Cox, Leighton Cox, Ledger Cox and Levin Cox.
Glen and Sunda enjoy spending time with their grandchildren, nieces and nephews and watching them play sports. They also enjoy watching their son compete in National Cutting Horse Association cutting horse events.