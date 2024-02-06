All sections
RecordsFebruary 12, 2022

Cookson-65 years

PUXICO, MO. -- Carroll and Rozelle Cookson of Puxico celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 1, 2021, with a small reception hosted by their children. Carroll and Rozelle were married Dec. 1, 1956, in Texas. The couple have three children, Steve (Joy) Cookson, Lesa (Jon) Murray and Lorie (Don) Grossheider. They also have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Carroll Cookson
Mr. and Mrs. Carroll Cookson

PUXICO, MO. -- Carroll and Rozelle Cookson of Puxico celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 1, 2021, with a small reception hosted by their children.

Carroll and Rozelle were married Dec. 1, 1956, in Texas.

The couple have three children, Steve (Joy) Cookson, Lesa (Jon) Murray and Lorie (Don) Grossheider. They also have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

