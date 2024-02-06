All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsMarch 26, 2022

Cook - 50 years

Ronald and Sandra Cook of Whitewater celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary March 25 with a dinner with family hosted by the couple's daughters at 36 Restaurant and Bar in Cape Girardeau. Cook and the former Sandra Needham were married March 25, 1972, at First Baptist Church in Delta. Both are retired, public school educators...

Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Cook
Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Cook

Ronald and Sandra Cook of Whitewater celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary March 25 with a dinner with family hosted by the couple's daughters at 36 Restaurant and Bar in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cook and the former Sandra Needham were married March 25, 1972, at First Baptist Church in Delta. Both are retired, public school educators.

They have three daughters, Shauna (Jamie) Criddle of Jackson; Sherry (Mike) Ford of Jackson; and Ronna (Wade) Kramer of Jackson. The Cooks also have eight grandchildren they love spending time with.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy