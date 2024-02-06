Cook - 50 years

Ronald and Sandra Cook of Whitewater celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary March 25 with a dinner with family hosted by the couple's daughters at 36 Restaurant and Bar in Cape Girardeau.
Cook and the former Sandra Needham were married March 25, 1972, at First Baptist Church in Delta. Both are retired, public school educators.
They have three daughters, Shauna (Jamie) Criddle of Jackson; Sherry (Mike) Ford of Jackson; and Ronna (Wade) Kramer of Jackson. The Cooks also have eight grandchildren they love spending time with.
