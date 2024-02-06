All sections
RecordsApril 18, 2020

Combs-70 years

Vance and June Combs of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on April 23. Before they met, Vance served in World War II aboard a submarine in the Pacific. They grew up less than 15 miles from each other in Northwest Missouri and Southwest Iowa, but didn't meet until after the war...

Mr. and Mrs. Vance Combs in 1950
Mr. and Mrs. Vance Combs in 1950

Vance and June Combs of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on April 23.

Before they met, Vance served in World War II aboard a submarine in the Pacific.

They grew up less than 15 miles from each other in Northwest Missouri and Southwest Iowa, but didn't meet until after the war.

They were married Sunday, April 23, 1950, in Wellsville, Missouri, by Pastor Oscar Rush following the morning service.

Their life together began in Northwest Missouri. After many jobs and moves to several states, the FAA offered the perfect town in Southeast Missouri. Cape Girardeau has been their home for more than 50 years.

They have three children, Bonnie (Hal) Majors of Cape Girardeau; Steve (Daphne) Combs of De Soto, Missouri; and Mary Jo (Doug) Grinnell of Elizabethtown, Kentucky. They also have 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

