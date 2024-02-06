Central Academy first quarter

Central Academy
A Honor Roll
Kanye Bell, Ashley Butler,Conner Cox, Chassidy Garcia, Fayelyn Gramm, Chandler Farless, Devon Raffety, Dylan Rose.
B Honor Roll
Patrick Aaro, James Blue, Ja'Nya Brand, Sadie Estes, LaMarkus Guest, Da-Nia Hill, Hayle Petry, Ashaunti Randall, Azeriontay Ray, Lucas Riehl, Lataveaun Smith.
