All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsDecember 8, 2018
Carr - 50 years
ZALMA, Mo. -- Bobby and Ruth Carr of Zalma celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. The dinner was hosted by the couple's children, Bob Carr and Richard Carr. Carr and the former Ruth Borders were married Nov. 24, 1968, at Balch Church. The Rev. Ellis Grant performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Clementine Loughary, Brenda Cookemboo, John Borders and Ray Snider...
Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Carr
Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Carr

ZALMA, Mo. -- Bobby and Ruth Carr of Zalma celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. The dinner was hosted by the couple's children, Bob Carr and Richard Carr.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Carr and the former Ruth Borders were married Nov. 24, 1968, at Balch Church. The Rev. Ellis Grant performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Clementine Loughary, Brenda Cookemboo, John Borders and Ray Snider.

The couple has two children, Bob Carr and Richard Carr; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy