Carr - 50 years

ZALMA, Mo. -- Bobby and Ruth Carr of Zalma celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. The dinner was hosted by the couple's children, Bob Carr and Richard Carr.
Carr and the former Ruth Borders were married Nov. 24, 1968, at Balch Church. The Rev. Ellis Grant performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Clementine Loughary, Brenda Cookemboo, John Borders and Ray Snider.
The couple has two children, Bob Carr and Richard Carr; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
