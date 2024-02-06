Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November

Cape Girardeau County coroner Wavis Jordan's motion hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Cape Girardeau County courthouse.
Jordan appeared without an attorney before Judge Amanda L. Oesch for his trial setting Thursday, Oct. 3.
Co-counsel for Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, Miranda Loesch, appeared over Webex in the courtroom and said the AG intends to file a motion for judgment on Jordan’s case.
