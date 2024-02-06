All sections
RecordsJuly 11, 2017

Cape Christian School 4th quarter

Cape Christian School A Honor Roll 4th grade: Chayse Armour, Alyssa Dailey, Tristan Leggett, Ella Price, Evan Respondek, Gracie Seabaugh. 5th grade: Eric Nordstrom, McKenna Ratliff, Hayden Shenberg. 6th grade: Savannah Baker, Alice Helle, Megan Maxton, Natalie Meyers, Madison Morris, Yuliana Rust...

Cape Christian School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Chayse Armour, Alyssa Dailey, Tristan Leggett, Ella Price, Evan Respondek, Gracie Seabaugh.

5th grade: Eric Nordstrom, McKenna Ratliff, Hayden Shenberg.

6th grade: Savannah Baker, Alice Helle, Megan Maxton, Natalie Meyers, Madison Morris, Yuliana Rust.

7th grade: Trey Ethridge, Tam Obisesan, Ty Seabaugh, Anna Thomason.

8th grade: Zak Mayfield, Abbi Thomason.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Baylee Crass, Parker Ethridge.

5th grade: Reid Bengtson, Austin Klusmeier, Harley Radi, Stanton Whitener.

6th grade: Anya Ryzkova, Luke Tally.

7th grade: Luke Jones, Zoe Mayfield.

8th grade: Ashleigh Mink.

