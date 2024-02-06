Cape Christian School 4th quarter

Cape Christian School
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Chayse Armour, Alyssa Dailey, Tristan Leggett, Ella Price, Evan Respondek, Gracie Seabaugh.
5th grade: Eric Nordstrom, McKenna Ratliff, Hayden Shenberg.
6th grade: Savannah Baker, Alice Helle, Megan Maxton, Natalie Meyers, Madison Morris, Yuliana Rust.
7th grade: Trey Ethridge, Tam Obisesan, Ty Seabaugh, Anna Thomason.
8th grade: Zak Mayfield, Abbi Thomason.
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Baylee Crass, Parker Ethridge.
5th grade: Reid Bengtson, Austin Klusmeier, Harley Radi, Stanton Whitener.
6th grade: Anya Ryzkova, Luke Tally.
7th grade: Luke Jones, Zoe Mayfield.
8th grade: Ashleigh Mink.
