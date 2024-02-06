All sections
RecordsApril 20, 2019

Cape Christian Community School third quarter

Cape Christian Community School

A Honor Roll:

1st Grade: Ty Caruso, Hadassah Jolliff.

2nd Grade: Jaelyn Jones, Elizabeth Mitchell, Jozy Seabaugh.

4th Grade: Jaci Detweiler, Andrew Mitchell, Katya Rust, Luke Seabaugh, Sarah Seabaugh.

5th Grade: Josiah Seabaugh.

6th Grade: Marvin Nash.

7th Grade: Addelyn Thomason.

8th Grade: Savannah Baker, Jadyn Coleman, Natalie Meyers, Annabeth Miller, Annabell Nash, Yuliana Rust.

B Honor Roll:

1st Grade: Madelyn Meyers.

4th Grade: Olive Caruso, Zavier Schneider.

5th Grade: Abigail Coleman, Chandler Urhahn.

6th Grade: Bianca Becking, Parker Ethridge.

7th Grade: Evie Caruso, Abby Meyers, Jessie Nabors, McKenna Ratliff.

8th Grade: Zane Benefield, Natalie Moore, Anya Ryzhkova.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

