Cape Christian Community School third quarter

Cape Christian Community School
A Honor Roll:
1st Grade: Ty Caruso, Hadassah Jolliff.
2nd Grade: Jaelyn Jones, Elizabeth Mitchell, Jozy Seabaugh.
4th Grade: Jaci Detweiler, Andrew Mitchell, Katya Rust, Luke Seabaugh, Sarah Seabaugh.
5th Grade: Josiah Seabaugh.
6th Grade: Marvin Nash.
7th Grade: Addelyn Thomason.
8th Grade: Savannah Baker, Jadyn Coleman, Natalie Meyers, Annabeth Miller, Annabell Nash, Yuliana Rust.
B Honor Roll:
1st Grade: Madelyn Meyers.
4th Grade: Olive Caruso, Zavier Schneider.
5th Grade: Abigail Coleman, Chandler Urhahn.
6th Grade: Bianca Becking, Parker Ethridge.
7th Grade: Evie Caruso, Abby Meyers, Jessie Nabors, McKenna Ratliff.
8th Grade: Zane Benefield, Natalie Moore, Anya Ryzhkova.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.