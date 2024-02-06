Campbell-67 years

Frank and Alfredia Campbell of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary with family.
Frank Campbell and Alfredia Scott were married Oct. 15, 1955, in Marion, Indiana.
The couple has eight children, Frank Campbell Jr., Loraine Campbell, Gloria Campbell, Freddie Campbell and Beverly Campbell, all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Floreda Saffold of Texas and the late Sandra C. Scott and Arjean Campbell. They have 19 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. The couple helped raised their two oldest grandsons, Jeromie Scott of Detroit and William Campbell of Chicago.
