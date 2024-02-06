All sections
RecordsOctober 24, 2020

Campbell - 65 years

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Campbell
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Campbell

Frank and Alfredia Campbell of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with family Oct 15.

Frank Campbell and Alfredia Scott were married Oct. 15, 1955, in Marion, Indiana.

The couple has eight children, Frank Campbell Jr., Loraine Campbell, Gloria Campbell, Freddie Campbell and Beverly Campbell, all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Floreda Saffold of Texas and the late Sandra C. Scott and Arjean Campbell. They have 19 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. The couple helped raised their two oldest grandsons, Jeromie Scott of Detroit and William Campbell of Chicago.

Anniversaries
