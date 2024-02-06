All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJanuary 23, 2021

Campbell - 60 years

Jerry and Carolyn Campbell of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Jan. 7. A small family dinner was hosted by their son and daughter-in-law Jan. 10. Campbell and the former Carolyn Brown were married Jan. 7, 1961, at First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. W.F. Cravens performed the ceremony. The best man was Edward Campbell, brother of the groom. Maid of honor was Nancy Wells...

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Campbell
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Campbell

Jerry and Carolyn Campbell of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Jan. 7. A small family dinner was hosted by their son and daughter-in-law Jan. 10.

Campbell and the former Carolyn Brown were married Jan. 7, 1961, at First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. W.F. Cravens performed the ceremony. The best man was Edward Campbell, brother of the groom. Maid of honor was Nancy Wells.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Campbells renewed their wedding vows on their 30th anniversary at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. David Dissen officiating.

The couple have a son, Kevin (Marianne) Campbell of Cape Girardeau. They have one grandson, Ryan Campbell of Springfield, Missouri and one granddaughter, Sunni Campbell of Sikeston, Missouri.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 12
Births 10-12-24
RecordsOct. 11
Cape Girardeau fire at vacant house deemed suspicious
RecordsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work...
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy