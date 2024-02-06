Campbell - 60 years

Jerry and Carolyn Campbell of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Jan. 7. A small family dinner was hosted by their son and daughter-in-law Jan. 10.

Campbell and the former Carolyn Brown were married Jan. 7, 1961, at First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. W.F. Cravens performed the ceremony. The best man was Edward Campbell, brother of the groom. Maid of honor was Nancy Wells.