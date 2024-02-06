Campbell - 60 years

Jerry and Carolyn Campbell of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Jan. 7. A small family dinner was hosted by their son and daughter-in-law Jan. 10.
Campbell and the former Carolyn Brown were married Jan. 7, 1961, at First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. W.F. Cravens performed the ceremony. The best man was Edward Campbell, brother of the groom. Maid of honor was Nancy Wells.
The Campbells renewed their wedding vows on their 30th anniversary at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. David Dissen officiating.
The couple have a son, Kevin (Marianne) Campbell of Cape Girardeau. They have one grandson, Ryan Campbell of Springfield, Missouri and one granddaughter, Sunni Campbell of Sikeston, Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.